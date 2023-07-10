Luxury car rental service Go Rentals secures investment from RedBird

Main Street Advisors also participated in the transaction.

RedBird Capital Partners has agreed to make an investment in Go Rentals, a Newport Beach, California-based luxury car rental provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Main Street Advisors, a strategic investment partner of RedBird, participated in the investment in Go Rentals alongside RedBird.

“Go Rentals has built a strong, differentiated brand with a premium fleet and is well-positioned for significant growth across key markets in RedBird’s ecosystem,” said Andrew Lauck, a partner at RedBird in a statement. “RedBird’s investment portfolio in private aviation, professional sports, entertainment and financial services gives a unique perspective on the Go Rentals’ business and its customers and distribution channels.”

As part of the deal, co-founders and owners Kavous and Kaye Gitibin will continue to lead Go Rentals along with the current management team. Also, Lauck and RedBird Managing Director Alexander Blankfein, will join Go Rentals’ board of directors.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel to Go Rentals on the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to RedBird.

Go Rentals was founded in 1995.

Founded in 2014, RedBird Capital Partners currently manages approximately $9 billion in assets.