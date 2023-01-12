LVC-backed Pinnacle Clinical Research merges with South Texas Research Institute

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Pinnacle conducts clinical trials with a focus on fatty liver disease.

Pinnacle Clinical Research, a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital, has merged with South Texas Research Institute, a clinical site organization. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Pinnacle conducts clinical trials with a focus on fatty liver disease.

“Since its 2020 inception, the STRI team has developed a best-in-class organization and opened two locations generating rapid growth,” added Ryan Nagim, a managing partner and head of healthcare at LVC, in a statement. “We are excited to expand Pinnacle’s market position and welcome Dr. Patil as the CEO of the newly combined Pinnacle and STRI entity.”

LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Norton Rose Fulbright (US) LLP.

Founded in 2001, New Orleans-based LVC targets middle-market companies. The firm has over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds.