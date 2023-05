LVC-backed Summit Packaging Platform recruits Piccione as CEO

Piccione has held senior leadership roles at companies that include Jindal Films, Innovia Films, Fitrona Extrusion, Atlantis Plastics, Bryce Corporation, Flexel, and Mobil Chemical

The Summit Packaging Platform, which is backed by LongueVue Capital, has named Joe Piccione as CEO.

The Summit Packaging Platform includes Summit Plastics, ClearView Packaging, and Fredman Packaging.

Piccione has held senior leadership roles at companies that include Jindal Films, Innovia Films, Fitrona Extrusion, Atlantis Plastics, Bryce Corporation, Flexel, and Mobil Chemical.

“The appointment of Joe is an excellent development in Summit’s growth,” said Paul Ebbert, a specialty packaging operating partner of LVC, in a statement. “Joe’s strong reputation, skill set, and experience are highly complementary to our culture and operations.”

Based in New Orleans, LVC targets middle-market companies. The firm has over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds. LVC has founded in 2001.