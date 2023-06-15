LVC invests in Global Gourmet Food Solutions

LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Vedder Price

LVC was founded in 2001

LongueVue Capital has invested in Garland, Texas-based Global Gourmet Food Solutions, a maker of specialty ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products with a focus in Asian, Latin, and specialty international cuisines. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are honored to partner with Global Gourmet’s leadership and family of team members,” added Max Vorhoff, a partner of LVC in a statement. “Consumer preferences for convenience have driven a continued shift to frozen foods, and cuisines delivering unique flavor profiles are experiencing outsized positive demand. With increased access to strategic and capital resources, Global Gourmet will continue to expand its leadership as a premier manufacturer in the frozen food space.”

Origin Bank provided senior debt financing in support of the transaction. LVC’s legal counsel was provided by Vedder Price.

