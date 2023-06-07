Lynx Equity acquires Henry’s: Canada’s Greatest Camera Store

Established in 1909, Henry’s has evolved into a specialty digital imaging retailer in Canada



Lynx Equity has acquired Henry’s: Canada’s Greatest Camera Store, a Toronto-based retailer operating in the consumer electronics industry. No financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.

Gillian Stein will continue as the company’s CEO.

Established in 1909, Henry’s has evolved into a specialty digital imaging retailer. With 20 locations across Canada, and a B2B and e-commerce business, it provides a wide range of products and services for photographers, filmmakers and content creators. It carries more than 15,000 imaging-related products from top brands.

The acquisition of Henry’s is Lynx’s first in this market segment.

“We are thrilled to have Henry’s join the Lynx family,” said Brad Nathan, founder and president of Lynx, in a statement. “Henry’s has a long history as a strong Canadian, family-owned business and we’re looking forward to being part of its legacy. As one of the largest and most recognizable players within Canada’s digital imaging industry, Henry’s has a legacy well worth protecting. Backed by our extensive support and dedicated team, Henry’s will continue to provide leading-edge products and services for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators. We look forward to this partnership as we work together to continue to drive the growth of this great Canadian brand.”

Lynx Equity is a Toronto-based private equity firm that focuses on acquiring small and medium-sized businesses from owners looking to retire or seeking growth opportunities. It looks to invest in companies with EBITDA between C$1 million and C$5 million.

The Henry’s deal was facilitated with buy-side legal support from Minden Gross.