Lynx Equity acquires Resource4Floors, adds to flooring portfolio

Lynx Equity has acquired Resource4Floors, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based provider of full-service commercial flooring solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 1980, Resource4Floors has been a one-stop shop for all flooring needs, serving general contractors and end-users in the education, healthcare, hospitality and retail sectors.

Lynx, which specializes in acquiring and consolidating companies in the commercial flooring industry, added Resource4Floors, its first acquisition in Florida, to the Lynx Flooring Portfolio. The company’s president, David Vernon, will remain in his current role.

“As the third owner of Resource4Floors, ensuring the long-term survival and prosperity after my ownership has been my number one goal,” Vernon said in a statement. “Finding a partner truly committed to the continued growth, success, and preservation of our local culture were the keys to my decision. Throughout the process, Lynx has proven to be the right choice for our people and for taking us to the next level in being the dominant commercial flooring contractor in South Florida. We look forward to the future without limits on what can be accomplished.”

Lynx is a Toronto-based private equity firm that focuses on acquiring small and medium-sized businesses from owners looking to retire or seeking growth opportunities. It looks to invest in companies with EBITDA between C$1 million and C$5 million.