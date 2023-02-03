Lynx Equity acquires US-based sawmill Buse Timber & Sales

Based in Toronto, Lynx targets acquisitions of companies with EBITDA between C$1 million to C$5 million.

Canadian private equity firm Lynx Equity has acquired Buse Timber & Sales, a specialty timber-cutting sawmill based in Everett, Washington. No financial terms were disclosed.

Financing was provided by Windsor Capital.

Buse was founded in 1946 by brothers Dave and Delmber Buse. The company predominantly serves customers operating in the industrial sector of the economy: specifically, lumber yards, railroad and bridge constructors, remanufacturing companies, and treating plants.

“Welcoming Buse to the ever-growing Lynx family enables the strategic expansion of our portfolio into the wood re-manufacturing space,” said Andrea Natarelli, Lynx’s senior M&A associate, in a statement, “all the while having a strong foothold in the most active US market, the Pacific Northwest. Due to its long history, Buse has been a local landmark within the community of Everett for the past five decades. Lynx is extremely excited to preserve the Company’s legacy while partnering with its existing management led by Tom and Diana, Buse’s President and CFO, who’ve each played a key role in the company’s recent success.”

Based in Toronto, Lynx is focused on acquiring small and medium-sized businesses. It targets acquisitions of companies with EBITDA between C$1 million to C$5 million.

The acquisition of Buse will bolster Lynx’s presence in the wood re-manufacturing market.

The deal was facilitated with buy-side legal support from Minden Gross, accounting services by Deloitte Canada and tax due diligence services by MNP.