Lynx Equity snaps up Europe’s Kalmeijer Bakkerijmachines

Lynx Equity has acquired Kalmeijer Bakkerijmachines, a Dutch manufacturer of bakery machines with customers across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in The Hague, Kalmeijer has been operating in the niche market of artisanal bakery machinery since 1920. The company is Lynx’s first acquisition in the Netherlands and its tenth in Europe.

Ewout de Koning, CEO of Kalmeijer, will remain in his current role for at least one year.

The rest of the staff is expected to remain.

“The acquisition of Kalmeijer represents another milestone for the ever-growing Lynx family and secures a solid foothold in the Dutch market,” said Andrea Natarelli, Lynx’s senior M&A associate, in a statement. “For over a century, Kalmeijer has been servicing the artisan bakery industry in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the rest of Europe, with its high-quality equipment, machinery and services.”

Lynx Equity is a Toronto-based private equity firm that focuses on acquiring small and medium-sized businesses from owners looking to retire or seeking growth opportunities. It looks to invest in companies with EBITDA between C$1 million and C$5 million.

The deal was facilitated by Marktlink Fusies & Overnames, the sell-side advisor. Buy-side legal, accounting, and tax advisory were provided by Lexence, TIC Advisory and Govers, respectively.