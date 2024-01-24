M/C Partners invests in cybersecurity firm Consortium Networks

In conjunction with this investment, Consortium Networks has named Nate Ungerott as CEO.

AGC Partners served as the advisor to the sellers, with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and McDermott Will & Emery providing legal counsel

M/C Partners is focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors

M/C Partners has made an investment in Consortium Networks, a Medford, New Jersey-based cybersecurity risk, technology and networking company.

Consortium Networks founder and Chief Disrupter Larry Pfeifer and CEO Tim Murphy both retain a material ownership stake in the company.

“We recognize the remarkable customer-first culture that Larry, Tim, and the Consortium Networks team have cultivated,” said Travis Keller, managing partner at M/C Partners in a statement. “Their dedication to assembling and nurturing a world-class team focused on delivering superior security outcomes and exceptional customer experiences has been the driving force behind their rapid growth and the establishment of a loyal customer and partner base.”

