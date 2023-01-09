M/C Partners promotes Keller to managing partner and Viswanathan to VP

Keller joined M/C Partners in 2019 and Viswanathan came on board in 2018.

Prior to joining the firm, Keller was a partner at Altman Solon

Before M/C Partners, Viswanathan was an analyst at BNP Paribas

M/C Partners targets small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors

M/C Partners has promoted Travis Keller to managing partner and Arvind Viswanathan to vice president.

“Travis and Arvind have both made a meaningful impact on the firm and our portfolio companies,” said Gillis Cashman, a managing partner of M/C Partners in a statement. “Travis has displayed superb leadership as a Partner, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our newest Managing Partner.”

Keller joined M/C Partners in 2019. Prior to joining the firm he was a partner at Altman Solon.

Viswanathan joined the firm in 2018. Prior to joining M/C Partners in 2018, he was an analyst at BNP Paribas.

M/C Partners targets small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies.