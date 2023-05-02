Macquarie Capital appoints Pickhaver as head of infrastructure and energy capital for the Americas

In this role, he will oversee principal investment and development activities in the region.

Most recently, Pickhaver, was co-head of Macquarie Capital in Australia and New Zealand

Macquarie Capital has been an active developer, investor and sponsor to innovative projects, corporates and government entities

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, has named John Pickhaver head of infrastructure and energy capital for the Americas.

In this role, he will oversee principal investment and development activities in the region, including investing in development and infrastructure in transition for clients and communities.

Most recently, Pickhaver, was co-head of Macquarie Capital in Australia and New Zealand.

“Macquarie Capital has one of the longest and most successful track records of developing and financing core and transition infrastructure globally,” said Mark Bradshaw, global head of infrastructure and energy capital at Macquarie Capital, in a statement.”The opportunity for further investment in the Americas region is a key growth area and priority for Macquarie. John’s relocation underscores Macquarie’s commitment to the region and its substantial potential, as we continue to develop essential infrastructure for our communities.”

Macquarie Capital has been an active developer, investor and sponsor to innovative projects, corporates and government entities, including public-private partnerships in the Americas for more than 20 years.