Macquarie Capital recruits Gatto as senior advisor

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, has named Joseph Gatto as senior advisor – global consumer and retail.

During his career, Gatto has served as a partner at Goldman Sachs, vice chairman at Lehman Brothers, chairman of investment banking Americas and co-head of corporate finance at Barclays. He was also a partner at Perella Weinberg, leading the firm’s consumer retail practice. In 2019, Gatto founded Orient Point Partners, which is focused on strategic advisory and principal investments in consumer wellness.

“Joe brings over 30 years of advisory experience. His reputation, deep relationships and knowledge of the consumer and retail industries make him a valuable addition to our team,” said David Berman, co-head of Macquarie Capital, Americas and global head of consumer, gaming & leisure in a statement. “Joe’s arrival is well timed given the strong rebound we are seeing in these sectors and the continued evolution of consumer tastes and preferences.”

