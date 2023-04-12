Macquarie Capital taps LeConey as managing director, head of US consumer and retail

In this new role, LeConey will advise clients across the food and beverage, household products and personal care, consumer goods and retail sectors.

Macquarie Capital has appointed Morgan LeConey as managing director, head of U.S. consumer and retail.

In this new role, LeConey will advise clients across the food and beverage, household products and personal care, consumer goods and retail sectors.

LeConey joins Macquarie Capital from Nomura, where he was managing director, global consumer products and retail group. Prior to Nomura, LeConey began his career in UBS’s investment banking division, where he was managing director in the global consumer products and retail group.

“Morgan brings more than 20 years of advisory experience and in-depth sector knowledge of the consumer and retail industries,” said David Berman, co-head of Macquarie Capital in the Americas and global head of consumer, gaming and leisure, in a statement. “His understanding of current consumer trends, M&A advisory dynamics and investor interests places him in an ideal position to advise corporates, founders and sponsors on M&A, raise private and public capital and identify principal investing opportunities. We’re excited to welcome Morgan and support him as he grows our coverage in this area.”

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group.