Macquarie Capital to acquire energy testing and inspection services provider Camin Cargo

Founded in 1982, Camin Cargo has 64 laboratory and inspection branches across 19 countries in the Americas and Europe

The transaction is expected to close the end of this year

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Macquarie Capital while Strata Partners acted as financial advisor

Macquarie Capital has agreed to acquire Camin Cargo, a Pasadena, Texas-based provider of independent testing, inspection and certification services to the energy industry. The seller is Metalmark Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1982, Camin Cargo has 64 laboratory and inspection branches across 19 countries in the Americas and Europe.

On the deal, Bill Eckmann, head of principal finance, Americas at Macquarie Capital, said in a statement, “Given the global energy demand outlook, we see significant opportunity to accelerate Camin Cargo’s already-impressive growth, both organically and through acquisitions. Furthermore, the company is well positioned to support the growing renewable fuels sector, having already made significant investments in building out lab capabilities and leadership expertise.”

The transaction is expected to close the end of this year.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel and Strata Partners acted as financial advisor to Macquarie Capital Principal Finance.

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group.