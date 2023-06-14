Macquarie scoops up Coastal Waste & Recycling

As part of the transaction, Brendon Pantano will continue as CEO.

Coastal was formed in 2017 via a partnership between Brendon Pantano, Summer Street Capital and Concentric Equity Partners

Nomura Greentech acted as financial advisor to Macquarie Asset Management and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel

Houlihan Lokey acted as lead financial advisor, Brown Gibbons Lang served as co-financial advisor, and Winston & Strawn was legal counsel to Coastal Waste & Recycling

Macquarie Asset Management has acquired Boca Raton, Florida-based Coastal Waste & Recycling, a solid waste and recycling business. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Brendon Pantano will continue as CEO and together with his management team and a portion of the current shareholders of Coastal, will retain ownership stakes in the company alongside MAM.

“Coastal’s leadership in solid waste collections and recycling and focus on a diversion-led business model with high quality service positions the company well to meet the waste management and sustainability expectations of the communities in which Coastal operates,” said Karl Kuchel, CEO of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Coastal management team to support the next stage of the company’s growth.”

