Macquarie seeks energy TIC service providers for Camin Cargo Control

Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, a division of Macquarie Capital, expects to pursue both transformative M&A opportunities and smaller tuck-in acquisitions for Camin Cargo Control, as private equity firms increasingly invest in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) service providers.

Macquarie announced in November that it is acquiring Camin, a provider of TIC services to the energy industry based in Pasadena, Texas, from Metalmark Capital Partners. The deal is expected to close by year end.

PE Hub spoke with Bill Eckmann, Macquarie Capital’s senior managing director and head of principal finance for the Americas, about the investment and the opportunities ahead.

Camin performs laboratory testing, field inspections, vessel measurement and container services for downstream energy companies. Customers also include renewable fuel producers, which represent a growing customer demographic for the company among hydrogen, bioethanol and sustainable aviation fuel companies.

More M&A

Under Macquarie’s ownership, Camin will seek both transformative M&A deals for businesses up to $100 million annual revenue as well as smaller tuck-in acquisitions for companies with up to $20 million annual revenue, Eckmann said.

In addition to organic investment opportunities for Macquarie into onsite expansion of Camin’s 64 laboratory, testing and measurement facilities in the US and Europe, Eckmann cited the petrochemical market as a potential area of acquisition opportunity.

Eckmann said under the new ownership structure, Camin expects to grow into a global TIC business serving the conventional energy and growing renewable fuels distribution market with more than 1,700 employees, most of which are strategically located in hubs adjacent to major energy or shipping channels such as Linden, New Jersey and Houston, Texas.

Macquarie was drawn to Camin because of its high cashflow recurring and recession-resistant business model, driven by the ongoing usage of conventional commodities such as oil and gas, as well as energy trading.

Although Camin was brought to Macquarie as the result of bilateral discussions, the deal was one of a couple of recent attempts by the selling stakeholder Metalmark Capital to exit the business. Metalmark previously attempted to sell the portfolio company in late 2020, an industry banker told PE Hub. During the 2020 attempt, the sponsor had engaged Baird to advise buyout interest in the company, which was then a $25 million annual EBITDA company, the banker said.

Camin represents the second TIC portfolio company acquisition for Macquarie after the 2019 acquisition of the UK-based Premier Technical Services Group for about $365 million enterprise value. Based in West Yorkshire, PTSG provides health, electrical and fire safety testing and services across the UK.

Growing PE interest

PE firms accounted for 48 percent of the buyer market for TIC market deals above $100 million in enterprise value in 2022, up from 44 percent in 2015, when Metalmark bought Camin, according to Harris Williams.

PE acquirers are increasingly targeting TIC businesses, which have historically performed well during times of economic uncertainty. Investors are drawn to the nondiscretionary and recurring nature of the market, as the market contains numerous deal targets to provide ample growth opportunities for sponsors, the investment bank noted. The report cited capital expenditures, maintenance and repair budgets and outsourcing penetration rates as the main drivers of M&A into the energy-related TIC market.

With the increased PE ownership has come more aggressive valuations for targets within the TIC market. PE sponsors are now acquiring TIC companies at 14.8x EBITDA valuation, an increase from 10.3x EBITDA in the pre-2017 timeframe, according to the report.

Harris Williams cited other PE firms that have invested in TIC service providers, including OceanSound, TPG Rise Fund, KKR, Leonard Green, Levine Leichtman, PNC Riverarch, Sentinel Capital and Wind Point Partners.

Earlier this year, PE Hub caught up with Brandon Brahm and Amit Agarwal to discuss KKR’s plans for a new TIC platform.