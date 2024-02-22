Madison Dearborn and Tornante Company sell TDS Gift Cards to Ziff Davis

The portfolio also included the Topps trading cards and collectibles business, which was sold to Fanatics in December 2021, and Bazooka Candy Brands, which was sold Apax Partners this past October.

Founded in 2005 by Michael D. Eisner, The Tornante Company invests in, acquires, and operates companies in media and entertainment

Based in Chicago, MDP has raised aggregate capital of more than $31 billion

MDP was formed in 1992

Madison Dearborn Partners and Tornante Company have sold California-based TDS Gift Cards to Ziff Davis. No financial terms were disclosed.

The portfolio also included the Topps trading cards and collectibles business, which was sold to Fanatics in December 2021, and Bazooka Candy Brands, which was sold Apax Partners this past October.

On the sale, MDP Managing Director Scott Pasquini said in a statement, “It has been a pleasure working alongside our friends at Tornante and the former Topps companies group to execute unique growth and digital transformation strategies that supported the evolution of the entire portfolio. We look forward to watching all of the businesses continue to thrive with their respective new owners.”

Founded in 2005 by Michael D. Eisner, The Tornante Company invests in, acquires, and operates companies in media and entertainment.

Based in Chicago, MDP has raised aggregate capital of more than $31 billion. The firm was formed in 1992.