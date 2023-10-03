Madison Dearborn-backed Navacord buys Harbord Insurance

Operating out of three locations on Vancouver Island, Harbord provides a diverse range of products, including home, auto, travel, recreation and marine.

Navacord Corp, a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, has acquired Harbord Insurance, a provider of insurance products in the Greater Victoria region of British Columbia. No financial terms were disclosed.

Operating out of three locations on Vancouver Island, Harbord provides a diverse range of products, including home, auto, travel, recreation and marine. It was established in 1947.

With headquarters in Toronto, Navacord is a multi-line insurance and risk management brokerage business.

Harbord will be supported by fellow Navacord broker partner on Vancouver Island, Waypoint Insurance. The deal expands Waypoint’s presence in Victoria and allows it to leverage scale in order to drive improved efficiencies, strengthen value proposition for clients, Navacord said in a statement.

Madison Dearborn made an initial investment in Navacord in 2018. In May of this year, the firm announced an additional investment.

Madison Dearborn is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buyout and growth equity strategies.