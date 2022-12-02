Madison Dearborn Partners forms partnership with former Dovel execs

Madison Dearborn has raised aggregate capital of approximately $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments.

Prior to Dovel, Griggs held leadership positions with several technology services providers including InScope International, Inc., Alion Science and Technology, and Washington Consulting Inc

Before joining Dovel, Brooks was an executive at Engility Holdings, serving as the head of mergers and acquisitions and deputy general counsel

MDP was formed in 1992

Madison Dearborn Partners has teamed up with former Dovel executives Damon Griggs and Jon Brooks to pursue investments in the federal government technology sector. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Damon and Jon bring a wealth of expertise and proven success building companies that provide valuable solutions for federal clients that will benefit MDP’s continued investment in the attractive market for government technology services,” said Matt Norton, a managing director and head of MDP’s business & government software and services team in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Damon and Jon to identify businesses with significant growth potential that will benefit from the unique combination of Damon and Jon’s expertise and MDP’s deep industry knowledge and resources.”

Most recently, Griggs was CEO of Dovel Technologies, which was sold to Guidehouse in late 2021. Prior to Dovel, Griggs held leadership positions with several technology services providers including InScope International, Inc., Alion Science and Technology, and Washington Consulting, Inc.

Most recently, Brooks served as chief legal officer and senior vice president of corporate development for Dovel. Prior to joining Dovel, Brooks was an executive at Engility Holdings, serving as the head of mergers and acquisitions and deputy general counsel.

Based in Chicago, Madison Dearborn has raised aggregate capital of approximately $28 billion and has completed over 150 investments. MDP was formed in 1992.