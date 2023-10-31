Madison Dearborn scoops up fluid systems provider Shaw Development

Shaw was founded in 1944

Madison Dearborn Partners has acquired Shaw Development, a Bonita Springs, Florida-based provider of sensors, fluid management systems and related components primarily for diesel exhaust fluid applications. The seller is Monomoy Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Shaw was founded in 1944.

“Monomoy is immensely proud of our partnership with Shaw, and we are honored to usher the team into this next phase of long-term growth under Madison Dearborn’s ownership,” said Monomoy Investment Team Managing Director Mel Bartoul in a statement. “This sale is a testament to our in-house operating team, dedicated to rolling up their sleeves and working alongside family-owned businesses like Shaw. We look forward to partnering with future businesses as we aim to accelerate their growth and position them for long-term success.”

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Shaw Development and Monomoy on the deal. TD Cowen advised the Shaw Development’s board of directors.

Based in Chicago, Madison Dearborn was founded in 1992.

Monomoy Capital Partners invests in middle-market businesses. The firm has $3 billion in assets under management.