Madison Dearborn’s Amynta to acquire Sutton Special Risk

Amynta Group, a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, has agreed to acquire Sutton Special Risk, a managing general underwriter of specialty insurance products based in Toronto.

No financial terms were released for the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1978, Sutton provides accident and health coverage, including personal accident, disability, critical illness and specialty coverage focused on professional sports and entertainment. It managed premiums of C$65 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023.

Greg Sutton, Sutton’s president and CEO, will continue to lead the company.

Based in New York, Amynta is an insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium across North America, Europe and Australia. Madison Dearborn acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018 and increased the size of the stake in 2022.

“Greg and the Sutton team have built a great company with a long and successful track record of delivering client focused solutions,” said Robert Giammarco, chairman and CEO of Amynta, in a statement. “Sutton brings specialty A&H capabilities to Amynta, expanding our underwriting reach with proven leaders in the market. We see significant opportunities to build on Sutton’s strong offering and client centric approach to expand their business. We are excited to welcome Greg and his associates to Amynta.”

Madison Dearborn Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buyout and growth equity investing across targeted industries.