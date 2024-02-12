Madison International Realty taps Saraiya as managing director

In his new role, Saraiya will lead and advance the firm's activities in real estate growth platform investing.

Madison International Realty, a real estate private equity firm, has named Mo Saraiya as managing director.

In his new role, Saraiya will lead and advance the firm’s activities in real estate growth platform investing.

Saraiya is based in Madison’s New York office.

Most recently, he was executive director of real estate investments at GCM Grosvenor. Saraiya is also the former vice president at CIM Group in their investments group.

“Madison has become a global leader in providing liquidity solutions to sponsors and property owners of quality assets in prime markets worldwide,” said Ronald Dickerman, Madison International Realty founder and president in a statement. “Madison has initiated a program to provide equity solutions to real estate investment and operating companies. Mo brings an invaluable skillset to advance these initiatives.”

In addition to New York, Madison has offices in Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.