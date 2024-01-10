Madison River Capital backs mental health services provider Senior Care Therapy

- Madison River Capital invests in the lower middle market
Madison River Capital has made an investment in Senior Care Therapy, a New Jersey-based provider of psychology and mental health services to the geriatric population in sub-acute, long-term care, and assisted living communities.
The investment will be used by SCT for expansion.
“The SCT management team, led by Alisa Rosenfeld, has built a strong platform focused on providing high-quality services to LTC residents with a clear focus on successful partnerships with facility owners,” said Jeffrey Winter, senior managing director and operating partner at MRC in a statement.
Madison River Capital invests in the lower middle market.
SCT was founded in 2008.