Madison River Capital backs mental health services provider Senior Care Therapy

The investment will be used by SCT for expansion.

Madison River Capital has made an investment in Senior Care Therapy, a New Jersey-based provider of psychology and mental health services to the geriatric population in sub-acute, long-term care, and assisted living communities.

“The SCT management team, led by Alisa Rosenfeld, has built a strong platform focused on providing high-quality services to LTC residents with a clear focus on successful partnerships with facility owners,” said Jeffrey Winter, senior managing director and operating partner at MRC in a statement.

