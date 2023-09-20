Madsen joins Blue Wolf as managing director

In this role, Madsen will be responsible for identifying investment opportunities.

Blue Wolf Capital Partners hired Stephen Madsen as managing director of business development.

In this role, Madsen will be responsible for identifying investment opportunities, coordinating with the senior investment team to source high-potential deals and managing the intermediary selection process for portfolio company transactions.

“Stephen will greatly enhance our business development efforts and deal pipeline,” said Jeremy Kogler, managing partner at Blue Wolf in a statement. “His extensive background in driving growth for private equity firms in various capacities will help expand our investment portfolio and reinforce the strong partnerships we forge both with our investors and sponsored companies.”

Prior to joining Blue Wolf, Madsen led the business development function at Monomoy Capital. Before that, he worked at Intralinks Dealnexus, where he was manager of global business development & origination.

Based in New York City. Blue Wolf invests in the middle market. The private equity firm targets the healthcare and industrial sectors.