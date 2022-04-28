MAG Capital acquires majority stake in Superior Concrete Products

MAG Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in Superior Concrete Products, a Texas-based provider of precast concrete screening, sound walls, rail fences and barrier systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (April 2022)—MAG Capital Partners, LLC, has acquired the majority interest in Superior Concrete Products and its affiliates in a private transaction that includes the company’s headquarters location in Euless, Texas, and manufacturing facility in Cleburne, Texas.

Founded in 1986, Superior Concrete Products engineers, manufactures and installs precast concrete screening, sound walls, rail fences and barrier systems across Texas and North America. Superior Concrete is a leading provider of fencing and wall solutions for commercial and residential construction and is a National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) member.

Dax T.S. Mitchell, principal of MAG Capital Partners, stated, “Superior Concrete Products has established its reputation over 30 years as a best-in-class provider in its space. The leadership and engineers have a refined and disciplined approach to produce the highest quality products, from the bespoke design and concrete production process to hands-on installation and it shows in everything Superior touches.”

“We found a wonderful synergy with the Superior Concrete Products team and will build on Superior’s long track-record of success,” said Andrew Gi, principal of MAG Capital Partners. “The precast industry as a whole has grown in a fragmented way. With the incredible team already in place, we see an immediate path to grow the platform both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”

“We believe that the strategic partnership with MAG Capital Partners positions Superior Concrete Products to rapidly scale operations and capitalize on market inefficiencies we have identified through years of operation,” said Todd Sternfeld, CEO of Superior Concrete Products. “Our reputation for excellence in the precast concrete sector coupled with MAG Capital Partners’ institutional experience is a winning combination that will increase the success of both companies.”

About MAG Capital Partners

MAG Capital Partners, LLC, is a private investment firm founded in 2015 by Dax T.S. Mitchell and Andrew Gi. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, the firm invests in small- to mid-cap operating companies and industrial real estate located throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.magcp.com