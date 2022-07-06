Main Capital-backed BCS HR Group acquires Apployed

The acquisition of Apployed is the first step of BCS’ HR Group’s buy-and-build strategy

BCS aims to further expand its position in the human capital management market throughout the Benelux

Apployed is a core HR software provider

Main Capital-backed BCS HR Group has acquired core HR software provider, Apployed. The deal marks the first add-on acquisition since Main Capital Partners investment in April 2022. The acquisition of Apployed with the support of Main is the first step in BCS’ buy-and-build strategy within the HR and payroll market segment.

Apployed, headquartered in Berkel en Rodenrijs, employs approximately 28 full time employees. It offers advisory, secondment, training and implementation services via its cloud-based solution. It has a further service, People Inc, which is a bespoke solution for larger organisations.

Dutch investor Main Capital invests in software companies in the Benelux, DACH and the Nordics. As of October 2021, Main had over $2.2 billion in assets under management. BCS provides modern HR and payroll solutions and services to the MSE market in the Netherlands including salary administration, leave management, employee benefits and workforce management. It employs nearly 115 people.

“I am very excited that the acquisition of Apployed marks the start of the add-on strategy that we are working on together with Main Capital Partners,” said Joep Eijkens, CEO at BCS. “Apployed and BCS are two companies that at first sight are very similar in terms of organization and product. But there are also many areas where we do things differently and can therefore benefit from each other. I am looking forward to joining forces and ensure that our customers will benefit from this great partnership!”

“With this strategic acquisition we can start our next phase of growth. In our 25 years of existence, we have built up a strong market position with our HR product lines People Inc. and Apployed,” said Maarten Malmberg, CEO at Apployed. “With the knowledge and experience of BCS, we can accelerate the further innovation of our products and serve our customers even better.”