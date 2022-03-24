Main Capital-backed Paragin buys SOWISO

Paragin, which is backed by Main Capital Partners, has acquired SOWISO, a mathematics software specialist. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Hague, 24 March 2022 – Paragin, a leading education technology (“EdTech”) software company based in the Netherlands that provides solutions for the development of competency, knowledge and talent of students and professionals, today announces that it is partnering with leading mathematics software specialist SOWISO. The collaboration is backed by software investor Main Capital Partners (“Main”).

SOWISO is well known for its innovative learning platform that focuses on educational subject matterincluding science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (“STEM”). The combination of Paragin and SOWISO represents the first add-on acquisition for the buy-and-build strategy of the EdTech group since Paragin started its collaboration with Main in 2021.

Together, the aim is to build Paragin into a pan-European market leader that optimises the ability of its customers to map, develop and assess the knowledge, skills, and competencies of their end-users.

The SOWISO platform was created by software developers and authors of mathematical learning programmes. SOWISO identifies and integrates complex mathematical problems into a user-friendly software environment. Following the completion of digital courses on the learning platform, students can get real-time personalised feedback on their answers, in order to accelerate their mathematical skills development and understanding.

SOWISO also offers standardised and secure online admissions tests called OMPTs (“Online Mathematics Placement Tests”) which students can use to demonstrate their math proficiency to colleges and universities across the world. This also means that international students no longer have to travel the globe to complete their admission processes, making it a much easier and straightforward entry process. Universities benefit from a more efficient assessment of the mathematical proficiency of prospective students.

Paragin and SOWISO together form an international leader for assessment and examination software covering multiple vocations and higher education sectors. In addition to its existing position as a market leader in the Netherlands, the Group has successfully developed a growing international client network, servicing approximately 200 organisations across the Benelux, Nordics, UK, and APAC regions.