Main Post invests in Precision Garage Door Service franchisee operator Highland Arms Enterprises

Neighborly is a home services company

Main Post Partners has made an investment in Highland Arms Enterprises, a Precision Garage Door Service franchisee operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2003 by Kevin Spratt, HAE operates in 11 markets across Washington, California, Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

HAE’s existing management team will continue to lead HAE, including Ashley Owen as president.

“We are very excited to partner with the teams at HAE, Precision Garage Door Service and Neighborly, who have built industry leaders in both garage door repair and within home services. We see a substantial opportunity to support the team to build a premier operating platform within residential services as they accelerate their growth within the Neighborly system,” said Aaron Garcia, a partner at Main Post in a statement.

Boxwood Partners was sell-side advisor to HAE. Moore & Van Allen served as legal advisor to Main Post. In partnership with ECS Debt Advisory, East West Bank provided debt financing in support of Main Post’s acquisition of HAE.

Main Post Partners invests in consumer companies.

Precision Garage Door Service is a residential garage door repair company.

Neighborly is a home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries.