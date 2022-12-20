Main Street invests $18.1m in supply chain management firm World Micro

The funding was a combination of first lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.

Main Street Capital Corporation has invested $18.1 million in World Micro Components, a Roswell, Georgia-based provider of supply chain management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

World Micro was founded in 1994. Its supply chain management solutions include global sourcing, bill of material analysis, vendor consolidation, kitting services and cost reduction analysis.

Main Street provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street’s lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.