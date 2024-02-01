Mainsail Partners-backed Instinct Science acquires vet education company VetMedux

VetMedux was founded in 2002 by CEO Elizabeth Green

Tangor Consulting LLC advised VetMedux on the transaction

Mainsail Partners invests in bootstrapped software companies

Instinct Science, which is backed by Mainsail Partners, has acquired VetMedux, a Tulsa-basked education company for veterinarians. No financial terms were disclosed.

Instinct Science is a provider of veterinary practice management software.

On the deal, Taylor McKinley, a partner at Mainsail, said in a statement, “From the outset of our partnership, our focus has been on providing resources, capital, and our experience to support Instinct in building exceptional products. Welcoming VetMedux into the fold marks an exciting collaboration with a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality products designed to truly assist veterinarians and their patients.”

VetMedux was founded in 2002 by CEO Elizabeth Green.

Tangor Consulting LLC advised VetMedux on the transaction.

Mainsail Partners invests in bootstrapped software companies. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital.