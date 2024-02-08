Mainsail Partners backs business management software firm Teamfront

The capital infusion will be used by Teamfront for expansion.

Teamfront was founded in 2023 by CEO Cameron Darby

Based in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail invests in bootstrapped software companies

Mainsail has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital

Mainsail Partners has made an investment in Teamfront, an Austin-based provider of business management software, payments solutions, and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by Teamfront for expansion.

Teamfront was founded in 2023 by CEO Cameron Darby.

On the transaction, Darby said in a statement, “Our collaboration with Mainsail Partners empowers us to drive innovation, amplify our sales and marketing initiatives, enhance customer success programs, and explore strategic acquisitions aligned with our vision. We are eager for the exciting journey ahead and the continued value we hope to deliver to our esteemed Team Cos and customers.”

Based in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail invests in bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital.