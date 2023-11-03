Mainsail Partners backs software firm LinenMaster

In addition to the investment, LinenMaster appointed Matt Amoia as CEO.

Mainsail Partners has made an investment in LinenMaster, a provider of software solutions for industrial laundries. No financial terms were disclosed.

In addition to the investment, LinenMaster appointed Matt Amoia as CEO.

On the deal, Michael Anderson, a partner at Mainsail said in a statement, “We are happy to see the company using the proceeds from Mainsail’s investment to deliver a great experience for customers. Since Mainsail’s investment, the company has made 15+ new hires, acquired Infinite Laundry, and expanded the sales, marketing and product development functions.”

Mainsail Partners targets software companies. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital.