Mainsail Partners invests $51m in compliance software provider Red Oak

Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a Texas-based provider of intelligent compliance software solutions, has secured a $51 million investment from Mainsail Partners.

The transaction will enable Red Oak to accelerate innovative product development, continue enhancements to its existing software suite, and expand its customer service model.

Red Oak was founded in 2010 by Stephen Pope, Cathy Vasilev, and Rick Grashel.

“As an SEC-regulated organization, Mainsail appreciates the importance and complexity of compliance management,” said David Farsai, a partner at Mainsail Partners in a statement. “We are excited to invest in a team that has decades of industry experience and is committed to making the process of compliance management easier and more efficient for customers.”

With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners backs bootstrapped software companies. The firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies.