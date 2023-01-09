Management-led group makes bid to acquire Canaccord Genuity in take-private deal

The group has offered to acquire all of the company's issued and outstanding common shares for C$11.25 per share.

A management-led group has commenced a take-private acquisition bid of Canaccord Genuity Group, a Toronto-based wealth management and capital markets business. The group has offered to acquire all of the company’s issued and outstanding common shares for C$11.25 per share. The proposed deal values Canaccord Genuity at about C$1.127 billion.

The group has received a financing commitment from HPS Investment Partners for a senior secured first-lien term loan facility of up to C$825 million.

HPS, a New York-based investment firm, is an existing Canaccord Genuity shareholder.

“We are pleased to be presenting this compelling proposal to the shareholders, including our largest independent Shareholder, who is supportive of the proposed offer,” said Daniel Daviau, president and CEO of the company and indirectly the sole shareholder of the management-led group, in a statcment. “The geographically diverse business has proven to provide excellent advantages for the company’s clients, but the common shares, which naturally reflect the inherent volatility of the global capital markets in which the company operates have proven to be not well-suited for trading in a public marketplace. After the completion of the proposed offer, as an employee-owned business, the company will be able to focus its efforts solely on advancing its proven strategies in ways that serve the best interests of its clients, while continuing to support a vibrant marketplace for issuers in need of capital, entrepreneurs bringing new companies and ideas to market and investors in our wealth management and capital markets businesses.”

Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as legal advisor to the management-led group in respect of the proposed offer and Canadian legal matters in respect of the debt financing. Shearman & Sterling LLP is acting as legal advisor to the group in respect of the debt financing. McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are acting as Canadian and U.S. counsel, respectively, to HPS Investment Partners in connection with the debt financing.