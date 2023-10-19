Manfacturing insights platform aPriori lands investment from Vista Credit Partners

The funding will be used for aPriori's growth.

Vista Credit Partners is the credit investing arm of Vista Equity Partners

Vista Credit Partners is focused on the enterprise software, data, and technology market

Vista Credit Partners has grown to over $7.7 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023

Vista Credit Partners has made an investment in aPriori, a Concord, Massachusetts-based manufacturing insights platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

The funding will be used for aPriori’s growth.

“Vista Credit Partners is proud to support innovative enterprise software companies like aPriori with flexible capital solutions and operational support to further establish market leadership,” said David Flannery, president of Vista Credit Partners in a statement.

Vista Credit Partners is the credit investing arm of Vista Equity Partners.

Vista Credit Partners is focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. Vista Credit Partners has grown to over $7.7 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.