Mangrove buys manufacturer Atlas Greenhouse

Mangrove Equity Partners has acquired Georgia-based Atlas Greenhouse, a provider of greenhouse systems for growers. No financial terms were disclosed

“Heritage brought their experience and, certainly, their level of professionalism to the sale process,” said Mark Davis, owner of Atlas in a statement. “The team prepared me for the sale, coached me through meetings with potential buyers, thoroughly explained the process and expectation level from buyers, and addressed key concerns that would be important to me as a seller after the sale. I would not have wanted to go through this transaction without their partnership.”

Heritage served as the exclusive financial advisor and intermediary to Atlas.

Based in Tampa, Mangrove Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. Mangrove was founded in 2006.