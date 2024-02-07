Manulife Investment Management names Andrews as private markets global head

Andrews joins Manulife from BlackRock, where she mostly served as managing director and global head of infrastructure and real estate

Manulife Investment Management has announced Anne Valentine Andrews will join the firm as global head of private markets. Her appointment begins March 4, 2024.

Andrews joins Manulife from BlackRock, where she spent the past nine years, most recently serving as managing director and global head of infrastructure and real estate. Prior to BlackRock, she was co-head and chief operating officer for the Morgan Stanley Infrastructure platform and worked at Macquarie Bank in both Melbourne and New York.

“I’m delighted to join Manulife Investment Management to lead private markets globally,” said Andrews in a statement. “The firm has over a century of strong history from its roots as an insurer and has a foundation of world-class investment performance, risk management, sustainability, and client-centricity.”

Manulife Investment Management is the wealth and asset management affiliate of Manulife Financial Corp, a Canadian insurance and financial services company. It has its headquarters in Toronto.