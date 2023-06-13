Marathon Capital hires Suh as country manager in South Korea

Based in Seoul, Suh will maintain relationships with Korean and Japanese counterparts while continuing to expand Marathon Capital's exposure to Korean energy and cleantech companies.

Marathon Capital has named Andrew Suh as country manager in South Korea.

Based in Seoul, Suh will maintain relationships with Korean and Japanese counterparts while continuing to expand Marathon Capital’s exposure to Korean energy and cleantech companies.

Most recently, Suh was managing partner at Mercury Value Partners. Suh also held roles as a managing director at the Royal Bank of Scotland and as a senior managing director at Bear Stearns Asia.

“South Korea is an important region in the global clean energy transition with strong commitment to invest in this transition both in Korea and North America,” said David Kirkpatrick, senior managing director & head of West Coast Office, Marathon Capital in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging Andrew’s extensive background in global capital markets to continue to grow our footprint in South Korea.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Marathon Capital is an independent advisory bank serving the global sustainable energy, technology and infrastructure markets.