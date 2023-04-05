Marlin acquires occupational and employee health software provider Immuware

Marlin has over $8.5 billion of capital under management

The firm targets the software, technologies, healthcare, services, and industrial technology sectors

CE Broker is a provider of healthcare compliance and continuing education management software

Marlin Equity Partners has acquired Chicago-based Immuware, a provider of occupational and employee health software. No financial terms were disclosed.

Marlin Equity will merge Immuware with portfolio company CE Broker.

“CE Broker and Immuware are highly complementary leaders within healthcare compliance, and we believe the combination will accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions to their customers and ultimately benefit caregivers,” said Nathan Pingelton, a managing director at Marlin, in a statement. “We are thrilled to take this step forward in support of the combined company and its mission to power professional management through smarter compliance.”

