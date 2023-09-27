Marlin-backed Virgin Pulse to merge with New Mountain’s HealthComp

HealthComp is a next-generation benefits and analytics software company

Virgin Pulse, backed by Marlin Equity Partners, will merge with HealthComp, a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital.

New Mountain Capital will be the majority owner of the combine entity, with backing from Marlin, Blackstone and Morgan Health.

Blackstone Credit will provide strategic financing.

Chris Michalak will serve as CEO of the merged company.

This merger will create a company that will offer design, management, payment integrity, health navigation, preventative care and digital therapeutics, according to a release. It also expects that to create lower costs for members and employers.

“Together, we are addressing a problem that has plagued the industry for years – a misaligned, complex benefit structure that results in unmet needs and escalating costs,” said Chris Michalak, Virgin Pulse CEO. “We are eliminating waste, friction, and preventable risks by putting members and their needs at the center of the ecosystem.”

The merged company will serve over 20 million members and address costs for more than 1,000 self-insured employers, the release said.

The merger is expected to close in Q4 of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Virgin Pulse is a health, wellbeing, and navigation company based in Providence, Rhode Island.

HealthComp is a benefits and analytics software company with offices in California, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania.

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm with over $45 billion in assets under management.

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with around $9 billion of capital commitments. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles with an additional office in London.

Morgan Health is a JPMorgan Chase business unit focused on improving employer-sponsored health care. It is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Blackstone is an alternative asset manager with $1 trillion in assets. It is based in New York.