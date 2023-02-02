Mars Equity Partners backs alternative energy company NGE

- Generational Equity advised NGE on the transaction
Mars Equity Partners has invested in NewGen Energy, a Loomis, California-based alternative energy system provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
The deal closed on December 21, 2022.
Generational Equity advised NGE on the transaction.
NGE specializes in various alternative energy systems such as solar PV, energy storage, and backup power solutions for the agricultural sectors, commercial, industrial, as well as homeowners.
Mars is based in Fremont, California.