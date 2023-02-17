Maskalunas joins Cypress Creek as managing director/sales head

He is the former executive vice president and head of distribution at PPM America.

Prior to joining PPM, Maskalunas held roles at Investec Asset Management (NinetyOne) and Baring Asset Management

CCP was founded in 2020 and is led by Managing Partner William Prather III

Based in Austin, CCP invests in the lower middle market

Cypress Creek Partners has hired Eric Maskalunas as managing director/head of sales.

He is the former executive vice president and head of distribution at PPM America. Prior to joining PPM, Maskalunas was director of institutional sales at Investec Asset Management (NinetyOne) and Baring Asset Management

“We are thrilled to have an industry veteran like Eric join the team and recognize the power and scalability of our strategy,” said Managing Partner William Prather III in a statement.

CCP was founded in 2020 and is led by Prather. Based in Austin, CCP invests in the lower middle market.