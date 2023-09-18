Mason Wells acquires manufacturer Accord Carton

Accord will be owned by Mason Wells, members of the Codo family, and other board members and co-investors.

Mason Wells has acquired Illinois-based Accord Carton, LLC, a maker of folding cartons that primarily serve the food and beverage end markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

Accord was founded in 1940 by Abraham Codo, the grandfather to third generation brothers, Robert and Bill Codo, who have led the business for nearly 30 years.

“Accord is a special company with a customer-centric culture that is unmatched in its industry,” said Damon Thome, a director at Mason Wells in a statement. “Accord’s management, employees, and suppliers are all critical factors that have allowed the Company to consistently exceed the expectations of its customers. We believe Accord is well positioned to continue this success through attractive sector growth trends, a unique market position, and well-invested manufacturing operations.”

