Mathnasium franchisee Khalil secures investment from Snapdragon

Mo Khalil, a Florida-based Mathnasium Learning Centers franchisee, has secured an investment from Snapdragon Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mathnasium Learning Centers is a math-only supplemental education franchise.

Through the investment, Khalil and Snapdragon will sign a development plan to open 25 additional Mathnasium centers over the next five years.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Mo and his talented team,” said Mark Grabowski, a managing partner of Snapdragon in a statement. “He has built an incredible portfolio and has an unparalleled track record of success. We look forward to entering the education sector and supporting the next stage of growth for Mo and Mathnasium.”

Snapdragon targets high-growth consumer companies.