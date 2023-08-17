Mattamouros rejoins Goldman Sachs Asset Management as managing director

Most recently, she was a managing director at EQT Partners.

Teresa Mattamouros is rejoining Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a managing director in infrastructure investing in New York.

Most recently, she was a managing director at EQT Partners. Prior to EQT, Mattamouros was a managing director at SCF Partners. Mattamouros was also part of Baker Hughes between 2016 and 2017, serving in key positions in the finance and technology organizations and playing a key role in the integration of GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes.

Prior to that, she was a vice president of investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, advising companies in the energy sector in M&A and capital markets transactions.

Based in New York City, Goldman Sachs Asset Management was founded in 1988.