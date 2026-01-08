Mature midstream and budding LNG markets primed for 2026 capital injections, dealmakers say

Surging demand for natural gas from data centers and industrial automation has spurred increased deal activity in the private equity and infrastructure fund-backed midstream gathering and liquified natural gas (LNG) export market.

The midstream energy market has been a safe haven for PE investors for years based on mature long-life assets connecting remote and highly productive oil and gas regions of Texas and the central US to the Gulf Coast region, where oil and gas are refined into products or transported abroad as LNG.