MBF-backed Palm Medical Centers acquires Florida internal medicine practice

Palm Medical Centers, which is backed by MBF Healthcare Partners, has acquired Robert V. Barbarite, a six-provider internal medicine practice in Parkland, Florida. No financial terms were disclosed.

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palm Medical Centers (“Palm”), an MBF Healthcare Partners II, L.P. (“MBF”) portfolio company, announced the acquisition of Robert V. Barbarite, M.D., P.A., a six-provider internal medicine practice in Parkland, Florida.

The medical clinic becomes Palm Medical Centers’ 21st primary care location in Florida, and its seventh new center opened during 2021. It is an integral hub for the company, as it sets to execute on its strategic expansion goal during 2022.

Dr. Barbarite has received the “Best Doctor” award from Coral Springs, Parkland, Margate, and Tamarac for 13 years consecutively in the Sun-Sentinel, Our City Readers’ Choice Awards. Dr. Barbarite and the clinic’s five highly skilled nurse practitioners have cared for generations of patients in Parkland, Broward, and surrounding communities for four decades.

“I have been honored to serve the health care needs of patients in Parkland over the past two decades. Our next objective was to expand our practice and provide a care delivery model that would benefit even more patients,” remarked Dr. Robert Barbarite. “I am thrilled to partner with Palm Medical Centers, as they have the expertise to develop successful managed care practices and a proven track record of growth throughout Florida.”

“Dr. Barbarite is acutely aware of the needs of patients in his community, has provided high quality medical services for decades, and has a beautiful, large medical center,” said Fowad Choudhry, Chief Executive Officer of Palm Medical Centers. “This acquisition, as well as our ongoing partnership with Dr. Barbarite and the entire provider team, serves as an important base as we continue to expand the Palm Medical Centers brand into northern Broward County and Palm Beach County during 2022.”

ABOUT PALM MEDICAL CENTERS

Palm Medical Centers is a provider of value-based, capitated primary care services focusing on high-quality clinical outcomes, cost-effective care, and a patient-centric experience. Palm Medical Centers serves more than 34,000 Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid patients across a network of 21 medical centers in five Florida counties. Partnering with numerous managed care organizations, Palm Medical Centers offers comprehensive and integrated medical care to health plan members, emphasizing quality and fiscal responsibility. In addition to primary care services, the company coordinates specialty services with a strong preferred provider network and provides its patients with access to exceptional health related services including 24/7 clinical support, social services, no-cost transportation, nutrition services, caregiver support and much more. Palm Medical Centers seeks partnership opportunities with high-quality providers in existing and new markets. Visit www.PalmMedicalCenters.com.