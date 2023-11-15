McDonald joins HCI as chief of stage and communications VP

Also, McDonald was vice president at Jones Lang LaSalle and an ex-senior associate of investor relations and business development at The Rock Creek Group

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

The firm targets family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies

HCI Equity Partners has hired Brittany McDonald as chief of staff and vice president of communications.

Previously, she was assistant vice president of EIG Global Energy Partners. Also, McDonald was vice president at Jones Lang LaSalle and an ex-senior associate of investor relations and business development at The Rock Creek Group.

“We are confident that Brittany’s extensive experience in institutional investor relations and capital formation strategy will significantly contribute to HCI’s investor outreach,” said Doug McCormick, managing partner at HCI in a statement. “Her wide-ranging business development skills extend from financial analysis of portfolio opportunities to marketing and communications. HCI regards a strong and versatile team as a top priority with each member bringing complementary talents to the table, and we are delighted to welcome Brittany to the team.”

Based in Washington, D.C., HCI Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies.