McDonald’s to acquire Carlyle’s minority ownership stake in McDonald’s China

Foodservice retailer McDonald’s has agreed to acquire Carlyle‘s minority ownership stake in McDonald’s business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

At the closing of the deal, the CITIC Consortium will continue to own a 52 percent stake in McDonald’s business in China, Hong Kong ad Macau. McDonald’s will increase its stake from 20 percent stake to 48 percent ownership.

“We very much appreciate the strong partnership we have had with CITIC Capital and McDonald’s Corporation. Together, we transformed the business, accelerating its growth profile and revolutionizing its digital marketing and operational capabilities,” said X.D. Yang, chairman of Carlyle Asia in a statement. “The business has always delivered outstanding results and we wish them every success on their next phase of growth.”

Carlyle initially invested in McDonald’s China in 2017, according to a source. This sale marks Carlyle’s exit from McDonald’s business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

During Carlyle’s minority ownership, restaurants for McDonald’s China doubled to more than 5,500, added the source. Also, McCafe in China was relaunched in addition to new store formats being introduced.

Founded in 2002, CITIC Capital Holdings Limited manages over $17.6 billion of capital