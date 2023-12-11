McNally Capital appoints Wattenberger as president and general manager

Smith & Oby is a Midwest HVAC and plumbing mechanical contractor and services provider.

Smith & Oby, which is backed by McNally Capital, has named Jake Wattenbarger as president and general manager

“We are thrilled to have found Jake for this role,” said Ravi P. Shah, a principal at McNally Capital in a statement. “As a northeast Ohio native with over 24 years of engineering, project management, and commercial construction experience spanning many leadership roles, Jake was the perfect fit for Smith & Oby.”

Formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company, McNally Capital invests in the lower middle market. Headquartered in Chicago, McNally Capital was founded in 2008.